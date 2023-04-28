NDSU Star and Hankinson Native, Mauch Drafted By Bucs

HANKINSON, N.D.– The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take Cody Mauch with the 17th pick of the 2nd round that is the 48th overall pick and here’s a stat for you. Mauch was the first non power 5 player taken in the draft. The 47 picks before him were all power five, the longest stretch of power five conference picks to open a draft in the event’s 87 year history. Mauch brings a versatile set of skills and the ability to play all over the line. He played mostly tackle for the Bison but could be used as a guard or center at the next level. He played a lot of guard and center in practice at the senior bowl and is trained at all positions on the offensive line. A good get for the Buccaneers and a legend in the making for small town North Dakota.