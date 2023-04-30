Honor Flight Takes Around 100 Local Veterans to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — Nearly 100 veterans from the our region are in Washington D.C. for a three-day tour of our nation’s capital, where they are getting to see memorials and monuments built in their honor.

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig is on the flight to see how this journey pays tribute to the past, present and future.

From a motorcycle club salute in Fargo…to cheers in our nation’s capital.

Ken: “Didn’t realize that was happening until I got out of the doorway. It’s great! Makes you feel good,” said Army veteran Ken Koskey.

These veterans got a well-deserved hero’s welcome.

99 Veterans in all, basking in the love on this Honor Flight.

“You know they appreciate what you did,” said Harry Emde, an Army veteran.

Then they’re on the move, with stops at the National Museum of the United States Army, where all of the army Veterans got together for a group photo.

“Mindboggling. It’s awesome.”

And the World War II Memorial, where the entire honor flight posed for a photographic memento.

“I just enjoy this particular area where the memorials are,” said veteran David Sjostrom.

Veterans relived their service. Ken Koskey served in Germany in the early 1960’s.

“I was good at what I did. Not anymore. My fingers don’t go that way anymore.”

This trip is for these Veterans who sacrificed for our country. It’s also for those who came before.

“My dad was in War War II. He was in the Battle of the Bulge. This kind of brings it home too,” said veteran Dennis Clemenson.

“I brought my uncle here when they dedicated this many, many years ago. World War II veteran in the Pacific, so we brought him out to see it,” said David.

And those who will come after

For the veterans on this honor flight, these places are more than just monuments and memorials to their work and their sacrifice. They are also lessons so that future generations never forget.

Harry said, “Younger people see it and it gives them an insight into what’s going on.”

They can show people the honor that comes with serving your country.

“It was rewarding…I wouldn’t change my three years in the service,” said Ken.

But in the meantime we’ll celebrate these Veterans while they’re here in Washington. Their first night ended with a banquet in their honor

In Washington D.C. with photojournalist Luke Smith, Adam Ladwig, KVRR Local News.

Adam will be live Monday on the KVRR Local News Morning Show.

Highlights for the veterans on Monday include the Vietnam, Korean and Lincoln memorials and the changing of the guard at the tomb of the unknown soldier.