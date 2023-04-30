Potentially record cold temperatures for March and April

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you thought the months of March and April were especially cold, you are correct.

Most areas in the region were between 10 to 15 degrees below average.

Above average amounts of snowfall were seen in both Fargo and Grand Forks this season.

For the months of March and April, some locations in the valley look to set near record cold temperatures.

“Looks like March and April combined will be the fourth of the fifth coldest on record in Fargo. Grand Forks probably the coldest on record there. Grand Forks records do not go into the 1880’s like Fargo does. So, that is one of the reasons why they rank number one and Fargo might not get quite that high,” says Daryl Ritchison, Director, NDAWN.

Ritchison adds it is highly unusual to see two straight months with double digit below average temperatures.