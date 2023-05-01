Bella Dean Leads NDSU Over UND; Bison Host Omaha Next

NDSU is 12-6 In Summit League Play

NDSU softball hosted the North Dakota Fighting Hawks this weekend in their home opener. The Bison took two out of three games against the fighting hawks to improve their record to 12-6 in Summit League play. The heard will finish the regular season this weekend against the Omaha Mavericks who sit just ahead of them in the standings. Freshman short-stop Bella Dean drove in 5 runs including a 3-run homerun in the weekend series for the bison. Dean was glad to finally play a home series and it looking forward to the opportunity to finish the regular season strong this weekend.

“It was amazing. It was definitely a great first experience. You know, there’s a lot of people in the crowd it was loud it was just exactly what I was hoping for. And it was just just great. We know the series is gonna be a little hard but we just just need to bring our energy you know, play our game, not worry too much about the outcome and just worry about the moment. our goal obviously is to win conference win the conference tournament, so we just need to keep pushing, keep fighting keep getting better every day in practice,” said Dean.