Barnesville Holds A ‘Day of Caring’

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KVRR) – Eighty-five students and local volunteers took time to help over fifty-five senior citizens Wednesday during Barnesville’s first Day of Caring.

“We worked with a local group called Helpers, that encourages senior citizens to stay in their homes. We identified senior citizens which need a little extra help in the house. Springtime comes and we all have our yards to rake and of course of windows are dirty from the wintertime.” says Karen Lauer, Executive Director, Barnesville Area Community Fund

The Barnesville Day of Caring was a great opportunity for high school students to lend folks a hand.

“I don’t know it just makes me feel happy knowing that we impacted them and helped them, and it is a really good feeling.” says Matthew Pearson, 10th Grader, Barnesville High School

Residents were grateful to receive help and believe there’s a bright future for younger folks.

“We got a lot of nice young people and of course if these are any indications of all the rest of them. Why, I don’t think they are going to have any problem in life. They are some hard workers, and their personalities are top notch.” says Don Sakry, Barnesville, MN

Event coordinators planned the event over six months ago and it was a great day to kick it off.

“One of the colleagues said to me, this is the nicest day of the year. But as our board chair Dionne Marcan said to me, when you do good things, good things happen. So, there were certainly a few prayers put in for a picture-perfect day like today and it happened.” says Lauer

Lauer adds she is hoping to make this an annual event.