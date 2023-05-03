MN House Passes Paid Family Leave Bill, Senate Votes Next

ST. PAUL (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota House lawmakers have approved a state-run paid family and medical leave program by a vote of 68-64.

Rep. Ruth Richardson’s bill would now allow up to 12 weeks of partial payments each year to people who need family bonding with a new child or who have a serious medical condition.

People experiencing both situations can get an extra six weeks of leave.

Women with pregnancy complications would be eligible for still another six weeks, for a total of 24 weeks of benefits.

House Democrats reduced the number of weeks of paid family leave in all but the most extreme cases in an attempt to get more support.

“If you ran a business that works Monday through Friday, and no weekends, no holidays, and no shift work, you have a lot of options. But the ones that work in manufacturing and work shift work the options aren’t there,” said Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, a Republican from Fredenberg Township.

“I haven’t paid myself anything, um, I’ve been able to do earn sick and save time for my employees but something like offering paid family medical leave is just something I’m not able to do. With this bill, I’m going to be able to do it,” said Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, a Democrat from Roseville.

The bill still needs to be voted on in the senate.