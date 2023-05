Force Win in Gritty Game 1 V Lincoln

FARGO,N.D.– One goal was all it took but it did not come easily. The Fargo Force defeated the Lincoln Stars 1-0 in Game 1 of the Clark Cup Western Conference Finals. The series is best of five. The teams will play again Friday night back in Fargo at 7:05 PM.