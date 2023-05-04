Horace Council Member Stephanie Landstrom Target of Recall Election

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) — There is another recall election on the horizon in Horace, North Dakota.

A petition has been submitted and approved to recall Council Member Stephanie Landstrom.

A total of 98 valid signatures were required to initiate the recall process.

The filing deadline for other candidates is June 13.

The election will take place on Tuesday, August 15 at the fire hall.

Some people were upset in January when the council voted “not to extend” its tax abatement program for new house construction.

In 2021, council members David Fenelon and Bryan Schmidt were recalled over rising taxes.

We reached out to Landstrom for a comment and are still waiting to hear back.