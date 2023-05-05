Davies V Davies For The Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D.– The Davies Eagles are the only undefeated girls soccer team left in the EDC. Davies soccer has been exceptional on both sides of the ball resulting in an Eagles V Eagles High School Play of the Week standoff.

In play number one, Quin Skari goes top shelf for the goal against West Fargo Sheyenne. In play number two, Davies’ keeper, Kaia Davidson goes full extension for the glove save.

Which play should win? That is for you to decide. Vote on our Twitter Poll @KVRR Sports.