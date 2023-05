DJ Colter High School Play of the Week Winner: Aubrey Dew, Shanley Girls Soccer

THE DEACONS TAKE THE HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

FARGO, N.D.– Aubrey Dew and the Shanley Deacon take the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week with Dew’s powerful goal against the Fargo North Spartans. Congrats to Aubrey and the Deacs on winning the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week.