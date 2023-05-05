Force Fall to Stars in Game 2 of Western Conference Finals

STARS TAKE GAME TWO, 4-3 TO TIE THE BEST-OF-5 SERIES AT 1-1.

FARGO, N.D. —

Mac Swanson netted the first goal of the game 3-minutes into this one to give the Force a 1-0 lead. With 12 and a half to go in the first, the Force add another. Borris Skalos nets it put the Force up 2-0. It would stay 2-0 into the second period, but a flurry of goals ensued from that point. The Stars complete the comeback to win 4-3 as the series shifts to Lincoln knotted up at 1.

Game 3 is Sunday at 5 p.m.