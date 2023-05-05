NDSU Softball Drops Doubleheader Vs. Omaha Mavs; UND Sweeps Western Illinois

FARGO, N.D. —

The Omaha Mavericks came to Fargo just ahead of the North Dakota State Bison in the Summit League standings. The Mavs bats came alive late in game 1 to win 7-1 and took game 2 in extras 3-2.

Meanwhile up North, the Fighting Hawks swept Western Illinois in their home-opener doubleheader to ensure their spot in the Summit League playoffs.

Game 3 will be Sunday at 11 a.m.