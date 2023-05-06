Man airlifted to Fargo hospital after motorcycle crash

LAKE PARK, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A man was airlifted to Sanford in Fargo with serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 10 east of Lake Park Friday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol, around 4:30, 40-year-old Charles Abbott of Menahga was passing another vehicle when he crossed the white divider, lost control of his motorcycle, and entered the ditch.

The State Patrol say his injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.