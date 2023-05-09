Update: 911 outage affecting numerous North Dakota counties, cause unclear

FARGO (KVRR) – 911 outages are being reported in several North Dakota counties, including the Fargo area.

The outages are affecting at least five counties; Cass, Richland, Grand Forks, Cavalier and Towner Counties.

“We have been made aware of a 911 outage that is impacting specific callers in our service area,” according to Red River Regional Dispatch Center Director Mary Phillippi.

Phillippi says Fargo-area residents having trouble reaching 911 should call 701-451-7660.

The State of North Dakota and the 911 provider are working on the issue.

Minnesota callers are not being impacted.