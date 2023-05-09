Bison and Fighting Hawks Rake in Awards Ahead of Summit League Softball Tournament

The Summit League Softball Tournament Will Being Wednesday

2023 All-Summit League Softball Teams and Individual Awards

(as selected by The Summit League head coaches)

Player of the Year: Aleesia Sainz, South Dakota

Pitcher of the Year: Tori Kniesche, South Dakota State

Defensive Player of the Year: Cassie Castaneda, North Dakota

Freshman of the Year: Avery Wukawitz, St. Thomas

Coach of the Year: Kristina McSweeney, South Dakota State

First Team

P – Clara Edwards, South Dakota

P – Tori Kniesche, South Dakota State

P – Kamryn Meyer, Omaha

C – Cassie Castaneda, North Dakota

INF – Rozelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State

INF – Carley Goetschius, North Dakota State

INF – Mia Jarecki, South Dakota State

INF – Aleesia Sainz, South Dakota

INF – Lynsey Tucker, Omaha

OF – Emilee Buringa, North Dakota State

OF – Jocelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State

OF – Courtney Wilson, South Dakota

OF – Avery Wukawitz, St. Thomas

DP/UTL – Ally Vonfeldt, Kansas City

Second Team

P – Lainey Lyle, North Dakota State

P – Sydney Nuismer, Omaha

P – Paige Vargas, North Dakota State

C – Sydney Ross, Omaha

INF – Bella Alvarez, Western Illinois

INF – Bella Dean, North Dakota State

INF – Brooke Ellestad, St. Thomas

INF – Katie Joten, North Dakota

INF – Delaney White, South Dakota

OF – Madi Moore, North Dakota

OF – Gabby Moser, South Dakota

OF – Emma Osmundson, South Dakota State

OF – Rachel Weber, Omaha

DP/UTL – Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage, North Dakota State

Honorable Mention

P – Shannon Lasey, South Dakota State

P – Emily Price, Western Illinois

C – Bela Goerke, South Dakota

C – Allison Yoder, South Dakota State

INF – Maria Luna, Western Illinois

INF – Sydney Nichols, Kansas City

INF – Maggie O’Brien, Omaha

INF – Madison Pederson, North Dakota

OF – Lindsey Culver, South Dakota State

OF – Ava Rongisch, Omaha

OF – Chloe Woldruff, North Dakota State

DP/UTL – Jordyn Pender, South Dakota

DP/UTL – Savannah Rodriguez, Western Illinois

DP/UTL – Alexa Williams, South Dakota State