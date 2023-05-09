Bison and Fighting Hawks Rake in Awards Ahead of Summit League Softball Tournament
The Summit League Softball Tournament Will Being Wednesday
Courtesy: Summit League
2023 All-Summit League Softball Teams and Individual Awards
(as selected by The Summit League head coaches)
Player of the Year: Aleesia Sainz, South Dakota
Pitcher of the Year: Tori Kniesche, South Dakota State
Defensive Player of the Year: Cassie Castaneda, North Dakota
Freshman of the Year: Avery Wukawitz, St. Thomas
Coach of the Year: Kristina McSweeney, South Dakota State
First Team
P – Clara Edwards, South Dakota
P – Tori Kniesche, South Dakota State
P – Kamryn Meyer, Omaha
C – Cassie Castaneda, North Dakota
INF – Rozelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State
INF – Carley Goetschius, North Dakota State
INF – Mia Jarecki, South Dakota State
INF – Aleesia Sainz, South Dakota
INF – Lynsey Tucker, Omaha
OF – Emilee Buringa, North Dakota State
OF – Jocelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State
OF – Courtney Wilson, South Dakota
OF – Avery Wukawitz, St. Thomas
DP/UTL – Ally Vonfeldt, Kansas City
Second Team
P – Lainey Lyle, North Dakota State
P – Sydney Nuismer, Omaha
P – Paige Vargas, North Dakota State
C – Sydney Ross, Omaha
INF – Bella Alvarez, Western Illinois
INF – Bella Dean, North Dakota State
INF – Brooke Ellestad, St. Thomas
INF – Katie Joten, North Dakota
INF – Delaney White, South Dakota
OF – Madi Moore, North Dakota
OF – Gabby Moser, South Dakota
OF – Emma Osmundson, South Dakota State
OF – Rachel Weber, Omaha
DP/UTL – Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage, North Dakota State
Honorable Mention
P – Shannon Lasey, South Dakota State
P – Emily Price, Western Illinois
C – Bela Goerke, South Dakota
C – Allison Yoder, South Dakota State
INF – Maria Luna, Western Illinois
INF – Sydney Nichols, Kansas City
INF – Maggie O’Brien, Omaha
INF – Madison Pederson, North Dakota
OF – Lindsey Culver, South Dakota State
OF – Ava Rongisch, Omaha
OF – Chloe Woldruff, North Dakota State
DP/UTL – Jordyn Pender, South Dakota
DP/UTL – Savannah Rodriguez, Western Illinois
DP/UTL – Alexa Williams, South Dakota State