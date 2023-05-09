Fargo Force Advance To Clark Cup Finals

The Force doubled up the Lincoln Stars 8-4 to win their semifinal series 3-1 Monday night in Lincoln

LINCOLN, NE. (KVRR) – The Fargo Force are heading to the Clark Cup Finals.

The Force doubled up the Lincoln Stars 8-4 to win the Western Conference Finals 3-1 Monday night in Lincoln.

The game was a lot closer than that. The Stars actually led after a wild first period, 4-3.

Neither team scored in the second period before the Force scored three times in the first 10 minutes of the 3rd.

They got a couple of empty net goals to round out the win and head to the finals.

Cole Knuble ended up with a hat trick for the Force and an assist for a four point night.

The Force will play the winner of the series between the Youngstown Phantoms and Chicago Steel. Youngstown leads the series two to one after a win in Monday’s game three. They can wrap up their series Tuesday night.