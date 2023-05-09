Former F-M Redhawks Manager To Have His Number Retired By The Team

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Local coaching legend Doug Simunic is being honored by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The club has announced Simunic’s number 33 will be retired during a ceremony on June 9.

He managed the RedHawks from the team’s inception in 1996 until 2017, winning 1,202 games.

He also managed in Rochester and Winnipeg and spent 42 years in professional baseball as a player, coach, or manager in the United States, Canada, Italy, and Mexico.

You can enjoy this clip which first aired on KVRR Local News back in 2000 of manager Simunic on a “hot” mic.