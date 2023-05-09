Horace Man Arrested After Short Pursuit and Trying To Flee on Foot

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Horace, North Dakota man faces charges after a chase late Saturday night.

A Cass County Deputy attempted to stop 32-year-old Christopher Schizzano north of Horace.

But he fled and the pursuit began.

It was briefly terminated when Schizzano drove through a residential area, then started again.

Five minutes after it all began it was over when Schizzano got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

He was caught and arrested for fleeing, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.