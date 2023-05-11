Fargo Police investigating softball scam

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo police are investigating a social media scam which takes money from people who thought they were signing up for a local softball league.

Each victim is reporting more than one hundred dollars stolen.

Someone who identifies as Sean apparently used a Facebook account to collect the money and then quickly deactivated their account.

Victims say the ads were very convincing with photos of sweatshirts, hats, and jerseys.

Fargo police confirm there is an investigation underway but are not reporting any additional information.