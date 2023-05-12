Border Patrol foils human smuggling attempt in Kittson County

CARIBOU, Minn. (KVRR) – The U.S. Border Patrol says federal agents and the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a human smuggling attempt near Caribou, Minnesota Thursday.

Authorities say they witnessed multiple people walking south from Canada border. Officers stopped two vehicles and discovered 20 people that had just crossed the border illegally.

“This was a great example of our agents and our local law enforcement partners working together,” Chief Patrol Agent Scott D. Garrett said.

“The communication and collaboration between our agencies was the reason we were able to catch the migrants. As a reminder, it is unlawful to enter the United States anywhere other than a designated Port of Entry.”

The migrants were brought to the Pembina Border Patrol Station for processing.

There were 16 men, five women and one child with ages ranging from 3 to 43. All 20 of the migrants are citizens of Mexico and the two drivers were from Guatemala.