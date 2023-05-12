DJ Colter High School Play of the Week Nominations For 5/12/23

Who Should Win the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week?

FARGO– The West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs go against the Moorhead Spuds for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week. In Play Number one, Sheyenne Softball has been the team to beat this season and why not when Briley Thompson is making catches like this. Thompson dives from first for the web gem. In play number two, Moorhead Spuds baseball turns two! Cullen Wilson scoops up the ground ball and the Spuds play a little hot potato to turn the 4-6-3 double play. Who should win?

That is for you to decide. Vote on our Twitter Poll @KVRRSports.