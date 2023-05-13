Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan goes fishing for Minnesota’s Fishing Opener

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan celebrated the Governor’s Fishing Opener on Madison Lake near Mankato.

Despite the rain, she bundled up and got out on the water.

After fishing, she joined other anglers for a lunch on shore.

She says she was honored to take part in such a fun and longstanding tradition, celebrating our state’s strong outdoor economy, important local businesses, and abundant natural resources.

In honor of Mother’s Day, moms could fish without a licenese for the weekend.