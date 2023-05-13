Moms Demand Action protest for change to prevent gun violence

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — This weekend, nationwide protesters are getting together to demand change for safer gun laws as part of “Mother’s Day of Action.”

At the Federal courthouse in Fargo, the group called Moms Demand Action gathered during a rainy afternoon.

Moms Demand Action works with community partners to prevent suicide, keep kids and teachers safe at school and to normalize conversation about gun security.

Cheryl Biller, who is the North Dakota Chapter Leader, says she wants steps for change made now.

“We would love to see background checks passed at the federal level. We would love to see a federally supported red flag law passed. And obviously, we want the assault weapons ban reinstated. I was really happy to see so many people come out on a rainy Mother’s Day weekend,” says Biller.

Biller says what’s next for the group is monthly meetings where they discuss strategies, ways to care for survivors and ways cities can prevent gun violence.