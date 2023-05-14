It’s Mother’s Day: Busy day for the flower business

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many people went to Holland’s Home and Garden to pick out the perfect bouquet for Mother’s Day.

Florists say the most popular items to buy were hanging baskets, trees, and shrubs.

Flowers start at about $4 and go up to $150 for some containers.

The plants from Holland’s are from all over the state of Minnesota.

“All of our plants are grown in Minnesota, actually. All of our trees and shrubs come from the cities area and then our planters are from the Park Rapids area and a lot of heirloom tomatoes and herbs are from Ada.” says Sarah Liljestrand, co-owner, Holland’s Home and Garden.

She adds turnout went well for Mother’s Day with some people even arriving a half hour prior to opening.