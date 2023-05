Air quality alert issued for Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and Saskatchewan will likely affect air quality in northern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert.

The air quality index is expected to reach the orange or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

People with lung disease, including asthma, children and older adults may experience health effects.