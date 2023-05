EDC Baseball & Softball: Deacons V Packers | Mustangs V Roughriders

THE DEACONS SWEEP THE PACK IN BASEBALL | THE MUSTANGS AND ROUGHRIDERS SPLIT A DOUBLEHEADER.

FARGO, N.D. —

HIGHLIGHTS:

BSB: The Shanley Deacons defeat the Packers 10-4 and 9-0 in a doubleheader Monday.

SBALL: The Mustangs take game 1, but fall in game 2 to the roughriders.