RedHawks Win Home Opener

FARGO, N.D.–

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks celebrated their ring and banner ceremony with a victory Monday night. A 10-6 victory with Evan Alexander having a big day at the plate going 4-for-5 with a homerun, 2 triples and 6 runs batted in.

The RedHawks will be back in action Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. for “school day.”