Kids’ Day a blast with the FM RedHawks

Thousands of students watched the F-M RedHawks for Kids' Day in N. Fargo.

FARGO, ND – There was excitement in the air at Newman Outdoor Field in N. Fargo, as over 4,400 students filled the stands to watch the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. It is part of Kids’ Day, a celebration for the students as the school year winds down.

“I was pretty excited for coming here. I’m pretty hungry.” said Adam Larsen, a Kindred student.

Kids from different schools and areas made their way to the game, as they got to watch the defending champions of the American Association of Professional Baseball. They also just got to have fun with their friends on a warm, May morning.

“I think it’s pretty fun. I just get to kind of hang out with my friends and watch a fun baseball game.” said Gunnar Rode, a Kindred student.

While it can be stressful for teachers and staff to corral thousands of students, they believe it is worth it and a great opportunity for the kids.

“We were supposed to come last year but I think the game was rained out so the kids are really looking forward to the game this year. And some of them have never been to a RedHawks game before.” said Kathleen Lingen, a 5th/6th grade teacher from Kindred.

What a way to wind down the school year, a hotdog, spending time with friends and watching a baseball game.