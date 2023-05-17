Reminder to exercise safety in construction zones

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As we head into the summer months, more and more construction projects are starting in the area.

But one challenge crews face is drivers speeding through their work areas.

There were two incidents just today according to the North Dakota Court System.

These construction zones range from interstates to within towns.

Emma Olson with the Minnesota Department of Transportation says drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the roadways.

“It’s really important to make sure that you’re just being patient, obeying those posted speed limits and drive undistracted and move over when you see those flashing lights,” said Olson.

She says using resources like 511 can help you figure out if construction zones will impact your drive.