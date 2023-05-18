Minnesota Lottery kicking off summer by giving away lottery tickets

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Minnesota Lottery is kicking off the summer travel season this week to celebrate the new $5 scratch game Road Trip.

They are giving away tickets in 35 cities throughout Minnesota, including Moorhead.

The Road Trip scratch ticket art features popular roadside attractions throughout the state of Minnesota.

Including Big Ole in Alexandria and the largest ball of twine in Darwin.

This uniquely Minnesotan scratch game was designed by local artist Brent Schoonover.

One of their final stops is at Hornbachers in Moorhead tomorrow from noon until one.

They will be giving away a free ticket to the first 100 people.