Volunteers across F-M region participate in United Way Day of Action

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After more than a ten-year break, the United Way of Cass-Clay brought back the United Way Day of Action.

And people were excited for its return.

“We are bringing together over three hundred volunteers to help with community projects across our community. So, it is a great day to bring together like minded and passionate investors in United Way to get out and volunteer and make a difference.” says Christie Lewandoski, Director of Resource Development, United Way of Cass-Clay

Volunteers worked to complete much-needed projects for more than fifteen local non-profit organizations.

Some tasks completed were wiping down beds, cleaning facilities, and sorting food to distribute to families.

Volunteers enjoyed helping out while also connecting with others.

“I think it is really great to come together with those who have that same type of passion and today I got to connect up with somebody I have not seen in a while. So, actually, we get to catch up, while we are really helping out the community. So, it is a good way to connect with other people and connect with the community.” says Tiffany Lawrence, Volunteer

Nonetheless, the main focus of the event was giving back to others.

“Our hope is to inspire and activate our community to give back in whatever way is feasible for them. Today is all about volunteering. This event was hosted many years ago and we brought it back. This year is our first annual, but we hope to continue it for years to come and grow the event, so we can deepen that impact throughout the community.” says Tiffany McShane, Director of Community Engagement, United Way of Cass-Clay

The United Way of Cass-Clay will be hosting a school supply drive this summer.