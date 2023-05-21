Visitors support local businesses at the Spring Vintage Market

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After weeks of dealing with postponements, the Spring Vintage Market at Wild Terra Cider gave businesses a chance to show off their products.

They had vintage products, clothing, and even food trucks for visitors to catch a bite.

Over 30 local businesses showed up for the event.

Despite businesses dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation, moments like this are important to them to be able to continue doing what they love.

“I love going to these little community events and just chatting and having a good time with everyone, just hanging out. that is the importance of connecting with the local community, we are what make each other strong, what would be the point of an art museum if we are not allowed to talk to our community, you know.” says Chelsea Steffes, Public Programs and Outreach Coordinator, Plains Art Musuem

If you missed this event, there will the Minneapolis Vintage Market held on June 4th.