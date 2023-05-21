WrestleVersary II: Huge hit with the Fargo-Moorhead crowd

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Sanctuary Events Center was filled with excitement as Below Zero Wrestling put on WrestleVersary II. It marked another chapter for the small, independent company here in the Midwest.

“Every wake less hour, worth all of it. Today was absolutely incredible,” Nick Stekko, co-owner of BZW. “Be able to be back here two years after it all started. WrestleVersary II, it’s amazing.”

The crowd cheered the baby faces and booed the heels. These wrestlers fed off that energy, putting on a show for the Fargo-Moorhead audience.

“It’s a good energy, it’s a great energy and honestly it’s awesome.” said De’Lorian Diggs, who won the Sub-Zero Championship.

“That’s why they keep coming back. And they’re going to keep getting more fans.” said ODB, a former TNA women’s wrestler.

However, some wrestlers don’t think they need a crowd.

“I don’t need any of you. I just need me. I did this on my own. I don’t need crowds.” said Gino Rivera, the BZW Champion.

Rivera won the title after Thunderlips interfered with the match which allowed Rivera to take down Jack Ledger. All in all, memories and moments were made in the ring.

The next show for Below Zero Wrestling is set for June 17. For more information, click here.