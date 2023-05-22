All Clear Issued After Search for Suspect Comes Up Empty in North Grand Forks Neighborhood

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO/KNOX: 5:30pm UPDATE) — The search for a man wanted for attempted murder comes up empty in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks Regional SWAT team attempted to arrest 25-year-old Omar Martinez this afternoon at an apartment in the 12 hundred block of 39th Street North.

A shelter in place was issued and then lifted around 3:45 when it was determined that Martinez was not inside.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

Martinez is wanted for firing a gun at a vehicle occupied by a two people around 9 a.m. Sunday.

An initial investigation into the shooting found that it stemmed from a confrontation the previous night and appeared to be a targeted incident between people known to each other.

A man and a boy were in the vehicle at the time Martinez shot at it.

No injuries were reported.

He faces charges of attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

**Original Story Below**

