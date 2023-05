Body Found Along Shoreline of Devils Lake in Benson County

BENSON CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Authorities in Benson County, North Dakota say a body has been found on the shoreline of Devils Lake.

Sheriff Ethan Rode said the body was found Sunday night and it was clear from the condition of the body that it had been in the water for “quite some time.”

The sheriff’s department turned the case over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI for investigation.