Firefighter Hurt Battling Garage Fire In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters battled a garage fire overnight in Grand Forks.

Firefighters responded to a detached garage on the 300 block of Cottonwood Street around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

The found smoke coming from the two-stall garage.

They quickly put out a fire inside the garage.

The building itself only has light damage, but most of the things inside the garage has significant smoke and fire damage.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury at the scene, but did not need any medical treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.