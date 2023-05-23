Sen. Hoeven talks Farm Bill in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Senator John Hoeven (U.S. – R) stopped by in Fargo on Tuesday to be a part of a roundtable to discuss topics around the 2023 Farm Bill.

Senator Hoeven spoke about maintaining crop insurance, ensuring support for U.S. sugar policy and making programs voluntary and farmer-friendly.

However, the senator does not think the farm bill will go through this year as there is still a lot to go over on the national level.

“We have to do our best to get it right. Right now what I am seeing what the majority party has put forward, I am not convinced that they are going to get the things done that they need to, to get it done this year.” said Sen. Hoeven.