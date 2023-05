Jacks Destroy Bison 17-4; NDSU Heads to Loser’s Bracket

SDSU Beat NDSU 17-4 in the Summit League Tournament Wednesday

FARGO, ND– The Bison got in a hole early and never climbed out. South Dakota State beat the Bison 17-4. The Bison will take on the Omaha Mavericks tomorrow. They still have a chance to claim the Summit League crown but will have to win out in the losers’ bracket in order to get to the championship game.