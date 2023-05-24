Relay for Life kicks off at West Fargo High School

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Students, teachers, and cancer survivors assembled at West Fargo High School for Relay for Life.

The event is designed to remember those lost to cancer and people still fighting it.

So far this year, event coordinators say $20,000 has been raised.

At the event, people were given a chance to make a luminaria bag to dedicate to someone with cancer.

“So, we have luminaria bags and what those are individuals can purchase those and they can draw and write and it’s really a symbol to memorialize those and honor those who have had cancer or maybe battling cancer right now. ” says Janessa Storlie, American Cancer Society

She adds they plan to hold the event again next year in May.