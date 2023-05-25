Bismarck photographer’s work shown in Chicago museum

CHICAGO, IL (KVRR) — A Bismarck photographer’s work of art is being featured in Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History.

The original glass plate photo named “Humbled” showing Kimberly La Ronge by Shane Balkowitsch has been honored in the museum.

It is made out of pure silver and glass and its dimensions are 8 by 10 inches.

The dress worn by La Ronge named “the Grandmother Dress” is an important dress for her tribe.

“She had to hand-stitch this dress all herself and make this all herself and donate it and have her portrait of her accompany that dress to the field museum, that is spectacular.” says Shane Balkowitsch, Amber Typist, Nostalgic Glass Wet Plates

Balkowitsch has over 60 pieces in museums around the world.