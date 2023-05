Survive and Advance: Bison Beat Mavs in Extras

North Dakota State Keeps Their Post Season Alive With 7-6 Extra Innings Win Over Omaha

FARGO, N.D.– North Dakota State is down to their final loss after Wednesday’s 17-4 loss versus South Dakota State. Wednesday they took on the Omaha Mavericks. The Bison took down the Mavs 7-6 in 12 innings to advance to the next round. North Dakota State will play the loser of South Dakota State and Oral Roberts on Friday at 4:05 PM back at Newman Outdoor Field.