DJ Colter High School Play of the Week Nominees 5/26

Vote On Our Twitter Poll For the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo North and Oak Grove compete for this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week. In play number one, catcher, Kenleigh Fischer comes away with the incredible diving catch in foul territory for the out in Fargo North’s loss to West Fargo in softball. In play number two, Oak Grove’s Cameron Liebel shows off the quick reflexes to get the out from the pitchers mound in Oak Grove’s game against Kindred in the Region 1 Baseball Tournament.

Who should win? Cameron Liebel on the catch, or Kenleigh Fischer on the catch? Vote on our Twitter Poll @KVRRSports and we will announce the winner on next week’s show.