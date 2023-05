EDC Softball Finals Set: Roughriders V Packers

West Fargo Will Take On Red River Saturday For the EDC Championship

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Packers defeat Fargo North and the Red River Roughriders defeat West Fargo Sheyenne to advance to the Eastern Dakota Conference Championship. The Packers and the Roughriders will play Saturday afternoon at 3 PM.