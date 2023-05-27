Corecon comes to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It started Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Corecon is in Fargo drawing interest from enthusiasts to show off their costumes and take part in a handful of fun attractions.

CoreCon is a science fiction, fantasy, horror and anime convention in Fargo-Moorhead held at the Holiday Inn.

Attendees saw some sword fighting, played some arcade games and soaked in all the cool and interesting costumes around the venue including the Dementor in training handing out some Hershey Kisses.

The attendees ranged from all ages.

“Our friend actually dragged us into it. She had been to like three cons but like never Corecon and she just kind of brought it up one day and she was like, hey, there’s a new convention coming here. We were like, oh bet, cool, yeah. We like just got here. It’s really cool. Yeah, it’s like everything is like really cool. We’ve taken like Three pictures with people and we just got here,” said Sunset Shimmer, Spheria and Layla.

The event runs through Sunday.

Noon to 4 pm’s closing ceremony.

So, if you haven’t gotten out there yet, you still have a chance.