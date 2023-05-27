Wahpeton (BSB) and West Fargo (SBALL) Win EDC Championship; Enter State Tournament as No. 1 Seed in East

HUSKIES DEFEAT THE PACKERS 7-4 IN BASEBALL | PACKERS DEFEAT THE ROUGHRIDERS 5-1 IN SOFTBALL TO WIN THE EDC CHAMPIONSHIPS.

WAHPETON/FARGO, N.D. —

In baseball, the Wahpeton Huskies are heading to the State Tournament as the No.1 seed out of the East with their 7-4 win over West Fargo on Saturday.

In Softball, the West Fargo Packers defeated the Roughriders of GF Red River 5-1 to win the EDC.

The State Tournament begins June 1 and will run through the 3rd in Fargo for both baseball and softball.