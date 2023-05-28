Detroit Lakes small businesses celebrating the return of customers

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – It’s summer time in the Detroit Lakes, Minn., area, which means small businesses are celebrating the return of customers and visitors. For people like Norma Grotnes, who has been a part of the Valhalla Resort for many decades, it means the world them.

“So many of our people come year after year after year,” said Grotnes. “It feels really good when they first come back.”

For some families, they have been coming to the resort for decades. Pouring in money to the local economy over the years. Some even consider Detroit Lakes as a second home.

“It’s a family destination. And we all find peace when we are up here.” said Bill Schultz.

“I would always support a small business. Like how we are going shopping now, they’re in town and I said don’t go to big chains. Go to a small store and buy from them.” said Ron Schultz.

For Grotnes and her family, the resort has been in operation since 1929. They have no plans on stopping anytime soon, and are just glad to see the local economy on the rise again.