Fosston teen seriously injured in crash involving tractor

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Fosston teen suffered life threatening injuries after the vehicle he was in crashed with a tractor.

According to the Minnesota crash report, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Highway 2 in Clearwater County.

The driver of a Ford Expedition, 59-year-old Christina Gubrud, collided with a farm tractor. Both were traveling eastbound.

The Fosston woman was taken to Bemidji Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The tractor’s driver 63-year-old David Kortan, of Bagley was not injured.

Sixteen-year-old Justin Gubrud was taken to Sanford in Fargo.