Multiple Memorial Day services held across Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — In Moorhead, a memorial day service is held at Prairie Home Cemetery.

Veterans held a ceremony with taps and fired shots in honor of those who have died.

While families watched from nearby, they could see the impact as graves from many generations were adorned with the American flag.

Some of them being veterans of wars.

This was one of many across the Moorhead area and in Sabin, including at St. Joseph’s and Riverside cemeteries.