Packers SBALL and BSB Look to Bring Home State Title

THE PACKERS BEGIN STATE IN SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL THIS THURSDAY IN FARGO AND EYE STATE TITLES.

FARGO, N.D. —

The West Fargo Packers Softball team is ready to compete for a State Championship. After a 19-1 EDC record and outscoring their opponents in the EDC tournament 22-2, the Packers enter the class A state tournament as the No. 1 seed out of the East. Along with the No. 1 seed, Five Packers players received EDC honors.

“[It] just shows how hard they worked and how much time they put in to try and develop their skills,” said Coach Pat Johnson. “So, that’s always good. You can never say bad things about having good players. It’s the players that makes the team go and those Five right now are making this team go.”

Emma Johnson was named EDC Senior Athlete of the Year for her play this season in the circle and the batters box.

“It feels great,” said Johnson. “It’s nice getting the recognition for the work I’ve put in all these years. We all put in so much work to get where we are, and it’s great that they’re getting recognized too.”

Mara lick was another senior to be honored on the ALL- EDC Team. She appreciated the recognition and is ready for the Packers next test in state.

“For a lot of my other teammates, it was their first time and it was my first time as well,” said Lick. “So, that was really cool, but a lot of them [it’s their] second time up there. It’s been a lot of fun seeing them succeed, and fun to be up there with them this year as well. We’re not overlooking any team this year. I mean, everybody is starting to play really well towards the end of the season and we’re going to do the same. Obviously going up against any team when we’re out west we’re not going to give it up to them very easily. We’re gonna go hard all the way through.”

Bismarck Century is the first opponent for the Packers on Thursday and they enter the game having played them twice this year already, beating them both times.

“We just can’t overlook them because they’re a whole different team than they were at the first couple of weeks of the year,” said Coach Johnson. “And so are we, so, it’s going to be interesting to see what team shows up for both sides and hopefully if we’re error-free and and doing the little things I think we have a good chance.”

For Lick, a state championship with Emma Johnson and this team would be a dream come true.

“I played with her for many many years now,” said Lick. “It’s just been a lot of fun growing up with her [and] getting to play this last season. It just makes it all the more special to see her do really well too. [And winning a championship] would be it would be amazing. I personally have so much confidence and it’d be so much fun. We’d all get so riled up for it, so I’m pretty excited for it.”

The Packers open the tournament roughly 35 minutes after the 4 p.m. quarterfinal game between Dickinson and WF Sheyenne. So, roughly 6:30 p.m. they will begin their tournament run. The tournament will take place at Tharaldson Park on the NDSU campus.

For Baseball, West Fargo notched the No. 2 seed in the East for state. Following a 9-2 record in the EDC, the packers entered the EDC tournament as the 3-seed and defeated a tough Shanley team to get to the championship game, where they fell to Wahpeton. With three players named to the ALL-EDC team, the packers are ready to compete for a State Championship against a very tough field, and have the luxury of doing so on their home field.

“I think it’s definitely an advantage being able to practice here all the time and be getting used to the bounces and you know with the turf it’s not a big an issue but it’s a difference coming off of playing on a regular field.,” said Head Coach Brett Peterson. “We have a little momentum going. I think we’re really playing good baseball, all facets of the game. We’re throwing the ball well off the mound, swinging it well and we were largely pretty good defensively all weekend. So, I think there’s a lot of confidence going into the weekend.

Junior Brady Medina, who was named to the ALL-EDC team for his play this season, is ready to compete for a title.

“We’ve all played good all year and there’s been many different guys that have stepped up through the team,” said Medina. “Last year we didn’t make it to state, so, we’re coming in here with confidence and just trying to win.

The Packers begin their road to a state title on Thursday vs Jamestown. The game is expected to start 35 minutes after the 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal game with Mandan and Fargo North, so, roughly a 7 p.m. start. The game will take place at Young Field in Fargo, home of the Packers.

Stay tuned to KVRR Sports as we will bring you highlights of both tournaments throughout the weekend.