Uncle Eddie’s is home to 100 ft. gum ball machine

Could it be the world's longest gum ball machine?

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Uncle Eddie’s in Fergus Falls is more than an ice cream parlor.

It’s also home to a new 100 foot gum ball machine.

Kurt Frustol of Uncle Eddie’s on Lincoln Avenue says they built the machine and believes it could be the world’s longest.

The owner adds that they haven’t been able to find one to beat it and they’re going to claim it as “the world’s longest, as far as we know.”

The ice cream shop is open seven days a week from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Click here to get a look inside the parlor.